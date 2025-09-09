Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) Expands to Cars with LG Partnership

Play Xbox games directly in your car

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Xbox_Visual_ID_Announce_16x9_V1-9ce4a647f60797420e4d

Microsoft is taking Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on the road. In a new partnership with LG Electronics, the company has confirmed that select internet-connected vehicles running LG’s webOS Automotive Content Platform (ACP) will soon support cloud gaming directly through the Xbox app.

This means passengers will be able to stream and play titles from the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library, including hits like Forza Horizon 5, Gears of War: Reloaded, and upcoming releases such as The Outer Worlds 2. An active data plan will be required, and Microsoft emphasizes that all usage will comply with driving safety regulations.

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also be able to stream many of their already-owned titles, including fan favorites like Bugsnax, Mafia: The Old Country, and Don’t Starve. The move effectively transforms a car’s infotainment system into a portable entertainment hub, useful for long drives, family trips, or simply passing the time while charging an EV.

Getting started is quite easy, though. All you need is connect a Bluetooth controller, open the Xbox app on the infotainment system, sign into your Game Pass subscription, and you’re ready to play.

Microsoft says the collaboration builds on its broader strategy of making Xbox available everywhere. Xbox Cloud Gaming already works across phones, PCs, and smart TVs, but this is the first time it’s making its way into vehicles.

By adding cars to its growing list of supported devices, Microsoft is positioning Xbox Cloud Gaming as more than just a console alternative, it’s aiming to make gaming accessible anywhere you go.

More about the topics: cloud gaming, gaming, xbox

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages