Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) Expands to Cars with LG Partnership

Microsoft is taking Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on the road. In a new partnership with LG Electronics, the company has confirmed that select internet-connected vehicles running LG’s webOS Automotive Content Platform (ACP) will soon support cloud gaming directly through the Xbox app.

This means passengers will be able to stream and play titles from the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library, including hits like Forza Horizon 5, Gears of War: Reloaded, and upcoming releases such as The Outer Worlds 2. An active data plan will be required, and Microsoft emphasizes that all usage will comply with driving safety regulations.

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also be able to stream many of their already-owned titles, including fan favorites like Bugsnax, Mafia: The Old Country, and Don’t Starve. The move effectively transforms a car’s infotainment system into a portable entertainment hub, useful for long drives, family trips, or simply passing the time while charging an EV.

Getting started is quite easy, though. All you need is connect a Bluetooth controller, open the Xbox app on the infotainment system, sign into your Game Pass subscription, and you’re ready to play.

Microsoft says the collaboration builds on its broader strategy of making Xbox available everywhere. Xbox Cloud Gaming already works across phones, PCs, and smart TVs, but this is the first time it’s making its way into vehicles.

By adding cars to its growing list of supported devices, Microsoft is positioning Xbox Cloud Gaming as more than just a console alternative, it’s aiming to make gaming accessible anywhere you go.