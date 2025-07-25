Xbox could announce more PS5 and Nintendo Switch ports soon, according to industry insider

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft isn’t finished porting its games over to competing platforms, and additional ports could be coming. Christopher Dring of The Game Business has shared an interesting tidbit in a recent conversation with Circana’s Mat Piscatella.

Speaking about the health of the U.S. games industry, Dring stated, “Xbox is going to put out more game ports to other platforms, including Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5, sometime in the next few weeks.” With Microsoft’s recent approach to pushing Xbox titles outside of its own ecosystem, it seems like more multiplatform incursions are only a matter of time.

Earlier this year, titles such as Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, and Sea of Thieves migrated onto PlayStation and Nintendo consoles. That was a hint that Microsoft is willing to put their games where there’s a market.

So, what’s next? A possioble guess would be Starfield. Bethesda has been hinting at new content and updates in the recent months, and rumors about a potential PS5 version is a possibility. If Microsoft needs another big-impact port, that would be a likely choice.

Well, nothing is confirmed yet, but Dring’s remark has fueled new speculation. If these announcements indeed are being made “in the next few weeks,” we won’t have to wait very long to find out what’s on the horizon.