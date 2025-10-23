Xbox Free Play Days Brings FC 26, House Flipper 2 & Phasmophobia For This Weekend (Oct 23-26)

If you’re looking for something fun to dive into this weekend, Xbox has you covered. The latest Free Play Days event is now live, and it features a mix of sports, horror, and creative simulation titles, and a few surprises for Halloween fans.

From October 23 to 26, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and Essential members can try House Flipper 2 and Phasmophobia for free. Meanwhile, EA Sports FC 26, Descenders Next, and The Outlast Trials are open to all Xbox members as part of the weekend trial lineup.

The highlight of this weekend’s Free Play Days has to be House Flipper 2, which celebrates the spooky season with a brand-new Scooby-Doo DLC. Players can join Scooby, Shaggy, and the gang to restore haunted homes, solve mysteries, and decorate using over 500 themed items. If ghost-hunting is more your speed, Phasmophobia returns with its chilling co-op hunts, and it’s 25% off until November 5.

Other titles include Descenders Next, a fast-paced snowboarding and mountain biking experience. Whereas, The Outlast Trials now features a new PvP “Invasion” mode. Moreover, FC 26, the latest iteration in EA’s football franchise is available with fresh gameplay updates and live challenges.

You can download the games directly via Xbox.com or through the Free Play Days section on your console. It’s worth noting that the progress and achievements will carry over if you choose to buy any of the games at a limited-time discount.