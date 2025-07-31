Xbox Free Play Days Brings WWE 2K25 & More Titles to Try This Weekend

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has announced another Free Play Days, and this week’s lineup includes WWE 2K25, available to try at no cost until August 3. The game features over 300 wrestlers, including Hall of Famers and current stars, plus story-driven career modes that let players build their legacy.

Also free this weekend are Dynasty Warriors: Origins, I, Robot, and The Ascent. The first two are available to Xbox Game Pass Core and Ultimate members. The Ascent is open to all Xbox players, regardless of whether they have a subscription.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins delivers large-scale battles and classic hack-and-slash combat. I, Robot, an arcade-style throwback from Jeff Minter, reimagines the 1980s Atari game with trippy visuals and twitch-based action.

The Ascent takes players into a gritty cyberpunk world filled with hostile factions, powerful weapons, and co-op options. It’s one of the more popular indies from recent years and is fully playable without Game Pass.

Each title is also discounted if you want to keep it after the weekend. Saves and achievements carry over. You can access the games via the Free Play Days section on Xbox consoles or through the Xbox Store online.