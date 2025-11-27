Xbox Free Play Days Is Back; Try Khazan, Hammerwatch II, and More From Nov 27–30

Xbox Free Play Days is back with another loaded weekend lineup. From November 27 through November 30, The First Berserker: Khazan and Hammerwatch II are free to play for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and Essential members. Meanwhile, Hypnospace Outlaw, Let’s Build a Zoo, and Biped 2 are free for all Xbox members to try during this Free Play Days

The First Berserker: Khazan is “The First Berserker: Khazan is a hardcore action role-playing game where the player becomes Khazan, the great general of the Pell Los Empire. Journey to the continent of Arad and discover the untold story.” It’s up for grabs for $41.99 (originally $59.99). Next up, you’ve got Hammerwatch II, which allows players to “Gather your heroes and journey beyond the dungeons of Castle Hammerwatch to explore a pixelated world like never before.” It is available for $5.99 during Free Play Days.

Meanwhile, Let’s Build A Zoo is up for grabs at just $6.99. As the name suggests, you can “let out your wild side, and create your own animal empire with this cute, expansive management sim. Import and breed rare creatures, hire the right staff, keep your visitors happy, and deal with plenty of weird and wonderful events.”

You can also try Biped 2, which is available for $19.99. The game revolves around “two charming bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, who have each other’s backs and embark on incredible adventures side by side.” Last but not least, you’ve Hypnospace Outlaw, which is priced at $5.99 just for Free Play Days, and lets you experience Hypnospace’s “wide variety of weird and wonderful websites to hunt down wrongdoers.”

You can install any game directly from its store page on Xbox.com or head to the Free Play Days collection under the Subscriptions tab on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One. If you enjoy what you’re playing, you can purchase each title at a limited-time discount and keep all your progress, Gamerscore, and achievements.

As always, don’t forget that discounts and availability may vary by region, so it’s worth checking the store early.