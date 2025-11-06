Xbox Free Play Days is Back; Try "Wild Bastards" & More This Weekend (Nov 6 to 9)

Xbox Free Play Days is back yet again, and you have at least five titles to try this weekend, starting today, November 6, until Sunday, November 9.

Speaking of games you can try, first you have Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, priced at $69.99. And it is available for everyone with a Game Pass membership. The game is optimized for Xbox Series X|S and revolves around a thrilling story set in the 15th century.

Next up, you have Crime Boss: Rockay City, available for all Xbox players at $4.99. The game is usually priced at $19.99, but you can grab it during the Free Play Days at the discounted price.

Then you have Trailmakers, priced at $8.99. It usually comes with a price tag of $29.99, so there’s a massive discount you can get when you buy this Xbox Series X|S adventure game. If you are someone who loves to play co-op, then you must try Big Helmet Heroes, available at $17.49 (usually priced at $24.99).

Last but not least, you have Wild Bastards, which is usually priced at $34.99 but has been dropped to $10.49. That’s a massive 70% discount you’re getting for this roguelike strategy shooter. Not to forget, all Xbox members can try this game for 2-hour trial during this weekend’s Free Play Days.