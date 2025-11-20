Xbox Free Play Days is Back; Try Wildgate, Expeditions & More This Weekend (Nov 20-23)

Three games are free to try this weekend

Xbox Free Play Days is back with another loaded weekend lineup. From November 20 through November 23, Police Simulator: Patrol Officers, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, and Wildgate are free to play for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and Essential members.

Wildgate’s latest update, Emergence, brings new modes like Treasure Hunt and Fleet Battle, alongside new ships and custom lobby support. Meanwhile, a few other games are open to all Xbox players, with no Game Pass membership required.

Nowhere Prophet, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, and For the King II are free to try this weekend. Nowhere Prophet is even 70% off, at just $7.49, while For the King II is discounted to $9.99.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game is also priced at half to celebrate the launch of its new Season 4: Amber Dusk update. Police Simulator: Patrol Officers is discounted from $29.99 to $23.99 during the event.

You can install any game directly from its store page on Xbox.com or head to the Free Play Days collection under the Subscriptions tab on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One. If you enjoy what you’re playing, you can purchase each title at a limited-time discount and keep all your progress, Gamerscore, and achievements.

As always, don’t forget that discounts and availability may vary by region, so it’s worth checking the store early.