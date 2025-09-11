Xbox Free Play Days is back with heavy discounts on Rogue Waters, Empyreal, and more

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Xbox fans are in for a treat yet again, thanks to this weekend’s Free Play Days. Two exciting games are available to try for free: Rogue Waters and Empyreal. Microsoft is offering heavy discounts on both the games if you want to buy and keep playing after the free days end.

First up, you’ve Rogue Waters. It is a tactical turn-based rogue-lite pirate adventure from Tripwire Interactive. You take command as Captain Cutter, steering your ship and crew through dangerous seas. The game, which is usually priced at $29.99, is available for $14.99 (50% off) during this weekend’s Free Play Days. It’s also Xbox Play Anywhere and supports Smart Delivery, so you can switch between console and PC with no worries.

On the other hand, you’ve got Empyreal. This is a sci-fi action RPG from Secret Mode. Here, you play as a mercenary exploring a massive alien Monolith packed with mysteries and threats. The game usually costs $29.99 but is now available at just $9.89.

If you’ve ever wanted to try prison escapes with zombie survival, The Escapists: The Walking Dead is perfect for you. It puts you in charge of Rick Grimes and his crew, straight from the comic book series. The game, usually priced for $19.99, is down to $3.99, during Free Play Days.

Last but not least, you’ve Bad North: Jotunn Edition. It is a minimalist real-time tactics game where you defend tiny islands against waves of Viking invaders. It’s usually $14.99, but Free Play Days drops it to just $2.99.

All the games are optimized for Xbox Series X|S, so you’ll get smooth performance and sharp visuals. Happy gaming!!!