Xbox Free Play Days Returns; Try Descenders & More For Free This Weekend (Dec. 4 to 7)

It’s Thursday, which means Microsoft is back with another Xbox Free Play Day lineup for this weekend (from December 4 to December 7). If you are Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and Essential subscribers, you can play Bassmaster Fishing, Everspace 2, Astria Ascending, and Way of the Hunter for free this weekend.

Microsoft also notes that Bassmaster Fishing, Everspace 2, and Astria Ascending are all Xbox Play Anywhere titles. In other words, you can jump between console and PC without losing progress.

That’s not all; Bungie is also opening the doors to Destiny 2’s biggest recent expansions: The Witch Queen, Lightfall, and The Final Shape. These expansions are free to try from December 2 through December 9.

Meanwhile, Descenders is available for all Xbox members, no subscription required. It’s a great pick if you want something fast, fun, and easy to drop into between longer sessions. You can check out the pricing of the games for this weekend’s Xbox Free Play Days below:

As always, don’t forget that discounts and availability may vary by region, so it’s worth checking the store early.