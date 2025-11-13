Xbox Free Play Days Returns; Try GTA Online, Train Sim & More This Weekend (Nov 13–16)

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Xbox Free Play Days is back with yet another packed lineup for this weekend. One of the main highlights of this batch is that you don’t need a subscription to play Grand Theft Auto Online.

It is free for all Xbox members from November 11 through November 17. With GTA 6 pushed a year back, Rockstar Games appears to be compensating fans with this freebie.

Starting today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and Essential members can try Train Sim World 6: Standard Edition on console and PC with Xbox Play Anywhere until Sunday, November 16. It’s also up for grabs with a 30% discount until November 23.

Moving on, you also have other games like Rubber Bandits, Soccer Story, and Wreckfest to try this weekend. Rubber Bandits is available for $1.99 during this weekend’s Free Play Days. It usually costs $9.99, by the way. Meanwhile, Soccer Story is available for $19.99, and it is optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery, and Xbox Play Anywhere.

If you want to grab Wreckfest, it’s up for grabs for just $11.99 (usually costs $29.99), with a free trial. The description of the game reads:

Break the rules and take full-contact racing to the limit with Wreckfest! Expect epic crashes, neck-to-neck fights over the finish line and brand-new ways for metal to bend – These are the once-in-a-lifetime moments that can only be achieved in Wreckfest, with its true-to-life physics simulation crafted by legendary developer Bugbear, who also brought you FlatOut 1 & 2! Burn rubber and shred metal in the ultimate driving playground!

Not to forget that you can purchase all the discounted titles to continue playing while keeping achievements and Gamerscore earned during the event. Happy gaming and happy weekend!