Xbox Free Play Days (Sep 25-28): Diablo IV, PGA Tour 2K25, Rematch, and More

We are almost nearing another weekend, and Microsoft is back with another Xbox Free Play Days lineup. Starting today, September 25, through September 28, Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core subscribers can jump into six new games at no extra cost.

The highlight of the lineup is, of course, Diablo IV. You can test the brand-new Spiritborn class up to level 25, experience Season of Infernal Chaos, and carry over their progress if they decide to buy the game. The Standard Edition is currently discounted from $49.99 to $22.49.

Well, Diablo IV is taking things a step further, with all Xbox members getting a free trial from September 23 until September 30 at 10:00 a.m. PDT. Other titles in this weekend’s Free Play Days lineup include PGA Tour 2K25. It usually costs $69.99 but is now available for $41.99. Not to forget, you also get to try the new Transatlantic Showdown event.

Rematch is another big addition in the lineup, which is now available for $23.99. Whereas Dungeons 3 has been slashed from $29.99 to $7.49 just for this weekend. If you’re interested in Trailmakers, grab it during Free Play Days at just $8.99. Finally, Bassmaster Fishing lets you step into real-world competitions of true fishermen. You can buy it for $39.99.

Worth noting that all progress, Gamerscore, and achievements earned during Free Play Days carry over if you buy the full versions. Microsoft further notes that “discounts, percentages, and title availability may vary by title and region.”