Xbox Free Play Days: Try Sword Art Online, For Honor, and More This Weekend

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has announced another weekend of Xbox Free Play Days, featuring five games that you can try from Thursday, July 24, through Sunday, July 27. Some require an Xbox Game Pass membership, but two titles are free for everyone, even if you don’t subscribe.

Let’s start with what’s included for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Core, and Standard members. Totally Reliable Delivery Service brings its chaotic co-op delivery gameplay to the lineup. On the other hand, Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream offers large-scale online battles with familiar anime characters.

Then, you have the Railway Empire rounds out the selection for simulator fans who want to build their railroad business from the 1830s into the 20th century. Meanwhile, For Honor and Terra Memoria are available to all Xbox players, no membership needed.

For Honor’s medieval combat and faction-based multiplayer is a staple in the lineup and will stick around a bit longer, through July 31. Moving on, Terra Memoria adds a cozy, retro-style RPG to the mix with robots, crystals, and a canceled train that starts it all.

Each title is available at a discount if you decide to keep playing. Your progress, Gamerscore, and achievements all carry over to the full game after the weekend. Prices vary, but discounts include Sword Art Online for around $40 and Railway Empire for under $8.

You’ll find the Free Play Days games listed in the Subscriptions tab on your Xbox console. On the web, head to the individual game’s page on Xbox.com while signed in with your Microsoft account to install directly.