Xbox Game Pass Adds Grounded 2, RoboCop, Wuchang in July Wave 2

Microsoft’s back with its mid-month Xbox Game Pass update, and this one’s packed with new releases. First up, Grounded 2, Obsidian’s sequel to its backyard survival hit, is launching into Game Preview on July 29. You’ll be able to try it early on Xbox and PC.

Also coming this month is Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, the moody Soulslike from 505 Games and Leenzee. It’s coming day-one to Game Pass on July 24, alongside two more first-day additions: Grounded 2 and the quirky racing sim Wheel World, which hits July 23.

Other new arrivals include High on Life, which is already available, RoboCop: Rogue City arriving July 17, and Farming Simulator 25, which joins the lineup on August 1. Rounding things out are My Friendly Neighborhood and Back to the Dawn, both dropping this week, with Abiotic Factor following on July 22.

All of these games are coming to Xbox, PC, and the cloud depending on platform compatibility. It’s another strong month for day-one drops, giving subscribers immediate access to titles the same day they hit digital storefronts.

Not everything’s sticking around, though. Microsoft confirmed three games are leaving Game Pass on July 31: Gigantic, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Turnip Boy Robs a Bank. So if any of those are on your list, you’ve got two weeks left to jump in. You can expect more updates in early August, but until then, there’s plenty to play.