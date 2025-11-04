Xbox Game Pass Adds Two New Titles Today: 1000xRESIST & Football Manager 26

Microsoft has kicked off the first batch of Xbox Game Pass additions for November. Today, two new titles have joined the Xbox Game Pass library, Football Manager 26 and 1000xRESIST.

First up, you’ve Football Manager 26, which is now available in two editions: the standard PC version and the Console Edition for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This year’s release brings improved experience for the long-running sports management series, built entirely on the Unity engine for the first time.

According game details, this game offers, “New foundations set the stage for you to define your football destiny. Made with the Unity engine, FM26 is the legacy, redefined and where storytelling evolves. In FM26, football belongs to you and your vision. It’s your time to change the game.”

The other big game joining Xbox is 1000xRESIST. It’s a narrative-driven sci-fi adventure set in a mysterious underground world. The game invites players to explore a dystopian future where a deadly alien-borne disease has forced humanity below the surface.

As the developers describe it, “1000xRESIST is a thrilling sci-fi adventure. The year is unknown, and a disease spread by an alien invasion keeps you underground. You are Watcher. You dutifully fulfill your purpose in serving the ALLMOTHER, until the day you discover a shocking secret that changes everything.”

Both games are now available (1000xRESIST & Football Manager 26). Hurry up! Grab it now.