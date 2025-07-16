Xbox PC App Now Lets You Stream Games You Own

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft’s Stream Your Own Game feature just expanded to PC. Now, Xbox Insiders using the preview version of the Xbox app on Windows can stream games they already own, no local install needed.

As detailed in Microsoft’s latest announcement, this is available to Game Pass Ultimate members only. This builds on earlier rollouts to Xbox consoles, TVs, and even Meta Quest headsets.

Now, PC players can jump into their library straight from the cloud, including some console-only titles that were previously off-limits on the Xbox app for Windows.

According to Xbox’s Anu Reddy, it’s all about “more flexibility, more access, and more games at your fingertips.” The feature launched with about 50 games, but the list has since grown to over 250 supported titles. You can expect more Xbox Play Anywhere games and console exclusives to be added in the future.

To try it, eligible Insiders can head to the Cloud Gaming tab on the Xbox app. A new “Stream Your Own Game” section highlights titles ready for streaming, no install required.