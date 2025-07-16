Xbox PC App Now Lets You Stream Games You Own

PC joins Microsoft’s cloud gaming rollout

News

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

SYOG-79fee5cbed0f1ddb5bf1-1536x864

Microsoft’s Stream Your Own Game feature just expanded to PC. Now, Xbox Insiders using the preview version of the Xbox app on Windows can stream games they already own, no local install needed.

As detailed in Microsoft’s latest announcement, this is available to Game Pass Ultimate members only. This builds on earlier rollouts to Xbox consoles, TVs, and even Meta Quest headsets.

Now, PC players can jump into their library straight from the cloud, including some console-only titles that were previously off-limits on the Xbox app for Windows.

According to Xbox’s Anu Reddy, it’s all about “more flexibility, more access, and more games at your fingertips.” The feature launched with about 50 games, but the list has since grown to over 250 supported titles. You can expect more Xbox Play Anywhere games and console exclusives to be added in the future.

To try it, eligible Insiders can head to the Cloud Gaming tab on the Xbox app. A new “Stream Your Own Game” section highlights titles ready for streaming, no install required.

More about the topics: gaming, PC, xbox, Xbox Game Pass

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. He also writes for AndroidHeadlines. In the past, he has covered features, guides, and listicles for YTECHB and TechieTechTech. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages