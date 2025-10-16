YouTube Was Down Yesterday; Services Restored Roughly After 90 Minutes

The outage impacted millions around the globe

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

YouTube was down for many users Wednesday evening but has since come back online after roughly an hour and a half of disruption.

Image: X/@LuigiStreams

The streaming giant confirmed the issue and assured users that services are now back to normal. According to outage tracking site Downdetector, users began reporting playback errors shortly after 4 PM PT.

YouTube acknowledged the problem roughly after an hour, posting on its official X account and directing users to its community page for updates. Google spokesperson Dwight Harvey wrote in a community update:

We’re aware that some of you are experiencing issues watching videos on YouTube right now. We’re investigating the issue…

Approximately 90 minutes later, YouTube announced the fix:

Confirming this is resolved across all YouTube services. Thanks again for your patience!

It remains unclear what caused the outage, but YouTube’s service disruption extended to YouTube Music and YouTube TV as well. Reports surfaced from multiple countries, indicating a wider impact.

