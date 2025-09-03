Acer Unveils Unbelievably Thin 'Swift 16 Air' at IFA 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Acer had a lot to share at this year’s IFA in Berlin. The company just pulled the curtain back on its lightest-ever 16-inch laptop, the Swift 16 Air, along with a new Copilot+ PC, the TravelMate X4 AI. Both laptops aim to balance performance with portability, but they do so in different ways.

Acer Swift 16 Air

The Acer Swift 16 Air is all about weight. Despite its large 16-inch display, this laptop tips the scales at just over two pounds. You can choose between a standard IPS panel and an AMOLED option. The AMOLED version does add a little extra heft, pushing the weight up to 2.4 pounds, but it’s still impressively light for its size.

Image: Acer

Under the hood, the Swift 16 Air packs AMD’s new Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, with configurations going up to the AI 7 350. The laptop also includes AMD Radeon graphics, with Acer promising up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Other notable features are a built-in webcam with a privacy shutter, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and HDMI connectivity. Each unit also comes with dual speakers and dual microphones for video calls or media.

The Acer Swift 16 Air will arrive this November across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Pricing starts at the equivalent of about $1,160, though US availability has not yet been confirmed.

Acer TravelMate X4 14 AI

IFA also served as the stage for the Acer TravelMate X4 14 AI, a lightweight Copilot+ PC designed for professionals. This machine weighs in at under three pounds and meets MIL-STD810H durability standards, so it’s built to handle daily wear and tear.

Image: Acer

It runs on Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors and includes Microsoft’s Copilot+ AI features out of the box. Despite the slim form factor, Acer says this laptop doesn’t compromise on reliability or security. Moreover, the TravelMate X4 AI is launching later this month with a starting price of $1,400.