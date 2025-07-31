Activision Faces Backlash Over Alleged AI-generated Diablo x Hearthstone Poster

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A new Diablo Immortal promo poster has sparked online backlas because fans think it was made using AI. The poster was part of a crossover event with Hearthstone, but it didn’t take long for players on Reddit to start picking it apart.

They pointed out strange visual details: duplicated playing cards, awkwardly shaped hands, a pendant that blends into skin, and even an ear that just didn’t look right. Many of these irregularities are commonly seen in AI-generated images.

The discussion quickly picked up, with thousands weighing in and accusing Blizzard of skipping real artists in favor of AI. For a company that sells pricey in-game items, some Reddit users saw it as a cost-cutting move that didn’t really amused them.

The timing of this blunder is something that players are most upset about. Microsoft, which now owns Activision Blizzard, has been vocal about using AI across different teams. Earlier this year, the company confirmed AI-generated assets were used in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

One Reddit user commented, “Microsoft loves ai slop more than anyone, I hope that the Hearthstone team will be able to keep up their promise of not using ai, but I’m not sure how long Microsoft will let them”

So far, Blizzard hasn’t said if AI was used in the image we have featured above. But the silence is adding to the frustration of fans, especially among players who value hand-drawn art and creative effort.