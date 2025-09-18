Age of Empires 2 DE Alexander the Great DLC: Release date, Pre-orders & Game details

The DLC official launches in October

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Age of Empires 2 Chronicles Alexander the great (2)

Microsoft and CaptureAge have jointly announced the next major DLC for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition. For the uninitiated, CaptureAge is the same team behind previous Chronicles expansions. With a strong focus on history-driven campaigns and new mechanics, this new chapter puts players in command of one of the most iconic conquerors in world history.

Age of Empires 2 DE Alexander the Great DLC Features & Details

The Alexander the Great DLC brings a massive 18-scenario grand campaign across Persia and expeditions into South Asia. Sixteen of these scenarios place players in control of the Macedonians, while the Thracians and Puru each feature in unique missions tied to Alexander’s journey.

There are three new civilizations headline the DLC:

  • Macedonians with Phalangite infantry and Companion cavalry
  • Thracians specializing in raids and gold-generating combat bonuses
  • Puru featuring elephant armies and powerful bamboo longbow archers

Upgraded gameplay experience

Players can build a customizable campaign army by unlocking 16 bonus units, such as Achaemenid chariots and Puru elephants, along with four new technologies that carry across missions. The DLC also includes animated mosaic cutscenes, refreshed siege unit graphics, and 13 new music tracks for both campaign and skirmish modes.

Age of Empires 2 DE Alexander the Great DLC Release Date and Platforms

Chronicles: Alexander the Great will launch on October 14, 2025, and will also be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. With new civilizations, units, technologies, and a historically rich campaign, the expansion promises to be one of the biggest updates yet for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition.

Age of Empires 2 DE Alexander the Great DLC Pre-order Details

The pre-orders of the Alexander the Great DLC are already live on Steam, Microsoft Store, and Xbox. If you hurry up, you can grab a 15% launch discount, which is available for a limited period.

