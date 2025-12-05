AI Video Editors: What Shows Up in Video Editing Setups in 2026

If you open a typical editing setup in 2026, chances are you’ll see at least one AI video editor running alongside everything else. AI video editing tools now handle subtitles, clean up noisy audio, cut out awkward pauses, reframe footage for vertical formats, and in some cases even generate completely new shots from a text prompt.

The nice twist is that this isn’t only for studios or full-time editors. Even small creators use some form of AI video editing software now because it saves time and makes decent results more achievable.

Let’s walk through five editors you’re likely to come across in 2026 and see where they shine.

Top 5 AI Video Editing Software

1. Movavi Video Editor

The video editor by Movavi is a desktop app that doesn’t want you to overthink. Drag clips onto the timeline, add a few transitions and titles, and you’re already halfway to a decent video.

The interesting part is how much it’s AI runs quietly in the background across lots of features. Movavi can generate subtitles from speech, attach other images or video to a subject in the clip, and clean up background noise with a couple of clicks. There’s also a large collection of effects, transitions, and ready-made templates that help you finish a YouTube or social video without spending hours on tiny tweaks. It’s exactly the kind of AI video editing software people recommend to friends who say, “I’m not an editor, but I need to put videos together.”

Pros

Very straightforward, beginner-friendly interface

One-click tools like auto-subtitles, motion tracking, and noise reduction

Plenty of built-in effects, titles, and templates

Works fine on mid-range laptops and PCs

Cons

Not built for heavy VFX or super advanced color grading

Some extra content lives behind paid add-ons or higher tiers

Best for: small business videos, tutorials, personal projects, school assignments, and everyday YouTube content.

2. DaVinci Resolve

DaVinci Resolve is on the other end of the spectrum. It’s an all-in-one post-production environment: editing, color grading, sound, and visual effects, all bundled into one very serious package.

Under the hood, the DaVinci Neural Engine drives a lot of clever AI features. Magic Mask lets you isolate people or objects, face recognition helps you organize long projects, and smart reframing adjusts footage for different aspect ratios. Voice isolation helps with pulling speech out of noisy recordings, and automatic captioning speeds up work on interviews or documentaries.

Pros

Full professional environment for editing, color, audio, and VFX

Top-tier color grading tools and detailed control over the image

Strong AI helpers like Magic Mask, smart reframing, and voice isolation

Generous free version; Studio is a one-time purchase rather than a subscription

Cons

Steep learning curve, especially if this is your first editor

The interface can feel overwhelming when you just need a simple cut

Some of the fancier AI tools are locked to the Studio edition

Best for: filmmakers, colorists, agencies, and creators who want their YouTube work to look professional.

3. Wondershare Filmora

Filmora often becomes that “first real editor” when someone outgrows basic phone apps. It sits in the comfortable middle: more flexible than a mobile tool, but nowhere near as intimidating as a full studio suite.

The interface is fairly self-explanatory, and the AI covers things like background removal, automatic silence detection, and quick subtitle generation. You still get editing features like motion tracking, keyframing, and a decent library of effects and titles.

Pros

Easy to understand

Useful AI: background removal, silence trimming, captions, audio clean-up

Lots of templates and presets

Usually cheaper and lighter on hardware than high-end suites

Cons

Some packs, effects, and extras sit behind additional payments or subscriptions

Not the best choice for very complex or long-term professional projects

Best for: vloggers, teachers, marketers, and small businesses that don’t want to dive into technical details.

4. CapCut

CapCut started as a mobile app and later picked up a desktop version. Still, its heart is in short, vertical, social-first content.

It leans heavily on AI for speed: automatic captions, background removal, face and skin retouching, and ready-made templates synced to music. You can load a couple of clips, pick a template, and have a decent short ready in a few minutes. It doesn’t pretend to be a full film editing suite, and that’s exactly why so many creators like it.

Pros

Free core version with a lot of functionality

Very fast workflows, ideal for short-form social content

Tight integration with platforms like TikTok

Plenty of trendy templates, transitions, and effects

Cons

Some effects and features require subscriptions or in-app purchases

Relies a lot on cloud content and a stable internet connection

Not designed for long, complex projects or detailed audio work

Best for: influencers, social media managers, and brands pushing quick campaigns.

5. Runway

Runway is where things get properly generative, since it lets you create new footage with AI. You work in a browser, and alongside a regular timeline you get tools for text-to-video, background replacement, object removal, style changes, and more.

You can type a prompt and have Runway generate B-roll, use AI green screen to separate your subject from the background, erase unwanted objects, or enhance and upscale clips. It feels a bit like mixing an editor with a visual lab, which makes it very different from the other tools here.

Pros

Advanced text-to-video and image-to-video options

Strong background removal, inpainting, and enhancement features

Cloud-based, so you’re not as limited by your own hardware

Great for experimental visuals, concept pieces, and unusual promos

Cons

Credit-based pricing can be confusing until you’ve used it a bit

Needs a stable internet connection for a smooth experience

Not ideal as your only editor for long, traditional projects

Best for: designers, agencies, and creators who want to play with what AI can do visually.

Final Thoughts

In the end, it’s not about finding some universal best AI video editor, it’s about what fits the way you actually work. If you love short vertical clips, CapCut or Filmora will probably feel right. If you’re cutting longer videos or client projects, Movavi or DaVinci Resolve are safer bets. And if you want to play with generative visuals, Runway is a creative toy you might want to pick up.