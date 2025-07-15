Amazon Launches Kiro, Its AI-Powered Code Editor Built on VSCode

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Amazon has jumped into the AI coding race with the launch of Kiro, a new IDE designed to streamline software development using built-in intelligence. It’s built on Code OSS, the open-source base of Microsoft’s VSCode, and adds a few sharp twists of its own.

At the core of Kiro are two features: Specs and Hooks. Specs let you write out project requirements inside your editor, which Kiro’s AI agents then use as guidance. Hooks are automation triggers that kick in when you perform basic actions like saving or deleting a file, automating things like doc generation or code updates quietly in the background.

There’s also a smart task manager built into the interface. You can run tasks like generating data flow diagrams, design docs, or API endpoints, then check inline updates and execution history as Kiro works behind the scenes.

Kiro isn’t just another AI helper bolted onto an editor. It’s designed to work with agentic workflows, meaning the AI can act more independently with the context you give it. It supports the Model Context Protocol, lets you set custom AI rules, and offers the usual coding chatbot for one-off help.

And because it’s built on Code OSS, you won’t lose your favorite setups. You can bring over VSCode settings and plugins without a hitch. Kiro is now available to download in preview form. It’s free during this period, with tiered plans, Free, Pro, and Pro+, expected once the preview ends.