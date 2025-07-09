Amazon Prime Day 2025: Best Laptop Deals You Can Grab Right Now

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is here, and this year, it’s stretching out the savings with a four-day event running July 8–11. That means more time to score major discounts, but you’ll still need a Prime membership to claim them. Good news: there’s a free trial if you don’t have one.

Whether you’re after a cheap workhorse or a top-tier AI laptop, the deals this year hit every budget. We’ve dug through the clutter to surface the most worthwhile picks.

Best Prime Day Budget Laptop Deals

Starting under $300, you’ve got the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with a Celeron chip, 12GB RAM, and dual storage (128GB eMMC + 256GB PCIe SSD) for just $284.05. If you want a more powerful daily driver, the Asus VivoBook Go with a Ryzen 5 and 512GB SSD is going for $329.99.

Still under $500, the standout is Dell’s Inspiron 15 3535, an all-around solid machine with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Ryzen 5 chip for $406.97.

Best Prime Day Deals on Mid-Range Laptops

If you’re eyeing AI features, the Dell Inspiron 5441 with Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, and a tall 14-inch screen is down to $699. You can also grab the Samsung Galaxy Book4 (AI) at $599.98, after a big $300 discount.

But our favorite here is the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus. At the discounted price of $816, it packs a 16-inch 2.5K display, a Core i7 chip, 1TB SSD, and 16GB RAM. Great value, indeed.

Best Prime Day Deals on Premium Laptops

If you want a Copilot+ PC, the Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) with Snapdragon X Elite and OLED-like clarity is down to $993.79. Do you prefer a Mac? The MacBook Air 13-inch with M4 is going for $849, down by $150 from the original price of $999.

But performance-wise, the Asus Vivobook S 14 wins this tier: 24GB RAM, 4K OLED screen, and AMD’s new AI 9 365 processor, all for $1,057.99. If you are looking for a premium Samsung laptop, don’t forget to check out the 15.6″ Galaxy Book5 360 Copilot+ PC. It’s dropped to $999.99 from its original price of $1349.99.

Best Prime Day Deals on Gaming Laptops

Gamers should check out the Acer Nitro V with RTX 4050 for just $649.99. But if you’re ready to go big, the ROG Strix G16 (2025) Gaming Laptop is the top performer at just $1,999.99, down from $2399.99. You get an NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti GPU, Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 275HX Processor, 32GB DDR5, and 1TB SSD, which is perfect for modern titles.