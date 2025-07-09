Amazon Prime Day 2025: Best Laptop Deals You Can Grab Right Now
Discounts like never before
Amazon Prime Day 2025 is here, and this year, it’s stretching out the savings with a four-day event running July 8–11. That means more time to score major discounts, but you’ll still need a Prime membership to claim them. Good news: there’s a free trial if you don’t have one.
Whether you’re after a cheap workhorse or a top-tier AI laptop, the deals this year hit every budget. We’ve dug through the clutter to surface the most worthwhile picks.
Best Prime Day Budget Laptop Deals
Starting under $300, you’ve got the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with a Celeron chip, 12GB RAM, and dual storage (128GB eMMC + 256GB PCIe SSD) for just $284.05. If you want a more powerful daily driver, the Asus VivoBook Go with a Ryzen 5 and 512GB SSD is going for $329.99.
Still under $500, the standout is Dell’s Inspiron 15 3535, an all-around solid machine with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Ryzen 5 chip for $406.97.
Best Prime Day Deals on Mid-Range Laptops
If you’re eyeing AI features, the Dell Inspiron 5441 with Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, and a tall 14-inch screen is down to $699. You can also grab the Samsung Galaxy Book4 (AI) at $599.98, after a big $300 discount.
But our favorite here is the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus. At the discounted price of $816, it packs a 16-inch 2.5K display, a Core i7 chip, 1TB SSD, and 16GB RAM. Great value, indeed.
Best Prime Day Deals on Premium Laptops
If you want a Copilot+ PC, the Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) with Snapdragon X Elite and OLED-like clarity is down to $993.79. Do you prefer a Mac? The MacBook Air 13-inch with M4 is going for $849, down by $150 from the original price of $999.
But performance-wise, the Asus Vivobook S 14 wins this tier: 24GB RAM, 4K OLED screen, and AMD’s new AI 9 365 processor, all for $1,057.99. If you are looking for a premium Samsung laptop, don’t forget to check out the 15.6″ Galaxy Book5 360 Copilot+ PC. It’s dropped to $999.99 from its original price of $1349.99.
Best Prime Day Deals on Gaming Laptops
Gamers should check out the Acer Nitro V with RTX 4050 for just $649.99. But if you’re ready to go big, the ROG Strix G16 (2025) Gaming Laptop is the top performer at just $1,999.99, down from $2399.99. You get an NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti GPU, Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 275HX Processor, 32GB DDR5, and 1TB SSD, which is perfect for modern titles.
