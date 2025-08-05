AMD’s Radeon 25.8.1 driver update fixes stutters, crashes, and adds fresh game support

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Gamers using AMD Radeon graphics cards have a new driver to install. Version 25.8.1 WHQL has been released, bringing game-specific improvements, new GPU support, and a long list of bug fixes to boost the stability across several popular titles.

One of the notable highlights is support for the recently launched Radeon RX 9060 non-XT GPU, ensuring it’s ready to handle modern games out of the box. But this update isn’t just about hardware compatibility, it also fine tunes gameplay for a long list of titles.

Among the games getting performance improvements or official support are Cyberpunk 2077, F1 25, Valorant (Unreal Engine 5), The Alters, Lies of P, and Battlefield 6 Open Beta. There’s also an added support for FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 4, AMD’s upscaling tech designed to improve frame rates without a big drop in visual quality.

In terms of fixes, AMD has addressed several issues that were bothering the gaming experience. For instance, the update reduces stuttering in Call of Duty: Warzone, particularly on the “Verdansk” map. AMD notes that this is only a partial improvement, but more is in the works with the developers. There’s also a fix for a YouTube playback issue that caused choppy 4K videos in Chrome.

Monster Hunter Wilds, Battlefield 2042, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard all had intermittent crash issues, which should now be resolved with this update. Even AMD’s own Radeon Anti-Lag and Instant Replay features were causing problems in certain scenarios, and those bugs have been fixed too.

That said, not everything is fixed just yet. The company has also outlined a few ongoing issues in games like The Last of Us Part II, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Mafia: The Old Country on certain Radeon GPUs. In some cases, players might still see crashes or graphical glitches, especially with FSR 4 enabled.

The 25.8.1 driver is now available for 64-bit versions of Windows 10 and 11. You can download it directly from AMD’s official site if you’re running a compatible Radeon card.