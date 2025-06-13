AMD's Adrenalin Edition 25.6.2 Driver Brings Day-One Support for Firebreak, Expands FSR 4

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

A week after patching F1 25 crashes tied to path tracing in Adrenalin Edition 25.5.2, AMD is back with another graphics driver update. This time, it’s focused on game launches and expanded FSR 4 support.

AMD’s new Adrenalin Edition 25.6.2 optional driver is available now, and it brings day-one compatibility for two upcoming titles: The Alters from 11 bit studios, and Remedy’s co-op spin-off FBC: Firebreak. If you plan to play either on launch, you should install this driver.

Also in the mix: expanded FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 support. AMD is bringing its latest upscaler to The Alters, Delta Force, Dragonkin: The Banished, and RoadCraft. Owners of RX 9000 series GPUs can now enable FSR 4 for smoother framerates across more titles.

Adrenalin 25.6.2 doesn’t just prep your system for new games—it also clears up a string of recent issues. AMD says it has resolved the green tint bug with Oculus Rift S, alt-tab stutters in Discord, crashes in Spider-Man 2 and The Last of Us Part I, and performance problems in Warhammer 40K: Darktide.

However, the list of known issues is long. There’s texture flickering in Oblivion Remastered, VR stutters on RX 7000 graphics cards, and ongoing problems with Cyberpunk 2077, Monster Hunter Wilds, Warzone, and even YouTube playback in 4K. AMD has offered temporary workarounds, but proper fixes are still in the works.