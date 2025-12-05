Another Major Cloudflare Outage Takes Down Fortnite, LinkedIn, Coinbase & DownDetector Today

This is the second major outage in just a few weeks

Cloudflare appears to be having another massive outage right now, which has not only hampered Fortnite servers but also affected LinkedIn, Coinbase & DownDetector at the moment. Cloudflare has confirmed that it’s having problems on its status page.

Image: Cloudflare

Speaking of Fortnite explicitly, Epic Games isn’t aware of the issue as its server status page mentions that servers are fully operational across all platforms on December 5, 2025. Epic Games confirmed that login, matchmaking, and game modes like Reload and Blitz Royale are all running smoothly following Chapter 7, Season 1’s Pacific Break update.

Image: Epic Games

Earlier this week, players in the EU region faced connectivity problems due to an issue with P2P relayed connections. On December 3, Epic Games began investigating the problem and deployed a fix later that day. The company is still monitoring the EU relay servers is ongoing to ensure stability, and reports indicate that normal gameplay has resumed.

The problem primarily affected peer-to-peer (P2P) connections in Europe, which caused intermittent delays and difficulties joining matches. Despite the EU-specific relay issues, players outside the region did not experience disruptions.

The next update for Fortnite, patch version 39.10, is scheduled for December 11 at 4 AM ET, promising additional content and improvements.

