Anthropic Launches Claude Haiku 4.5 with Faster Speed & Lower Cost

Anthropic has launched Claude Haiku 4.5, its latest small AI model, now available to all users. The company says the new version offers coding performance similar to Claude Sonnet 4, but at a fraction of the cost and with more than double the speed.

According to Anthropic, Haiku 4.5 even outperforms Sonnet 4 in certain computer-use tasks, making tools like Claude for Chrome more powerful and responsive. Users who rely on quick interactions, like customer support agents or AI copilots, will benefit from its low-latency performance.

Image: Anthropic

For developers using Claude Code, Haiku 4.5 promises smoother experiences in tasks such as pair programming, multi-agent projects, and rapid prototyping.

While Claude Sonnet 4.5 remains Anthropic’s most advanced model, the new Haiku offers a cost-efficient alternative for near-frontier results. Anthropic also hints at hybrid workflows, where Sonnet 4.5 can plan complex projects while multiple Haiku 4.5 models execute tasks in parallel.

On the safety front, Haiku 4.5 has undergone extensive testing. Anthropic claims it’s their most aligned and safest model yet, showing fewer concerning behaviors and qualifying for the AI Safety Level 2 (ASL-2) standard.

Claude Haiku 4.5 is available now via the Claude API, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Cloud Vertex AI, priced at $1/$5 per million input and output tokens.

