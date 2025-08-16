11 Best Antivirus With Game Mode for Laptop & PC

Increase your gaming experience and try these antivirus solutions

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

As a gamer, you never want anything within your computer or gaming device to get in the way of you and the gaming experience.

It can be hard to decide between maintaining a shield against threats and your computer’s health, or the ultimate, immersive gaming experience.

But, thanks to the best antivirus software with gaming mode, your gaming and security issues are no longer in the crosshairs.

Gaming mode makes it possible for you to play games without losing any performance, yet still get the full advantages of state-of-the-art Internet security while you’re at it, regardless of whether you are gaming, doing online banking, or whatever it is you’re doing.

For gamers, frustrations include the typical heavy machine resource consumption, and firewall popups which result in lower performance and deteriorated gameplay, not to mention the update processes initiated while you’re totally immersed in the game.

In fact, some gamers don’t use any kind of internet security or protection while gaming, all the while complaining about their security software interrupting the gaming experience.

Here are the best 9 antivirus tools with gaming mode software that will ensure you continue with your gameplay uninterrupted, but still totally protected.

Topping off our list is an antivirus tool that not only will protect your PC from all manner of cyberattacks but will also allow you to game efficiently while doing so. Uninterrupted gaming and videos will be a new norm for you since with ESET antivirus there will be no system updates or annoying pop-ups while you play games or run a program in full-screen mode. Besides, the program itself is pretty lightweight, even during full system scans, so you can have it protect you from the background while you are gaming intensely in the foreground without worrying too much about FPS drops. Of course, even if gaming isn’t the only thing on your mind, ESET Antivirus can easily handle all types of malware, from viruses, ransomware, worms, and spyware. Gaining access to its features will also be easy since the installation process is made to be easy to comprehend, while the interface’s complexity is kept to a minimum so that you know precisely what needs to be done. ESET NOD32 Antivirus You can game without FPS drops and keep your PC protected at the same time with ESET NOD32 Antivirus! Check price Visit website While this antivirus is set to autopilot by default for completely silent security, some activities like games or movies need increased system responsiveness and performance, without interruptions of course. Bitdefender has three special operation modes to cater to the activities you do that need such extra or added responsiveness: Work, Movie, and Gaming profiles. No gamer wants to be interrupted while immersed in their favorite game, so Bitdefender’s Game profile temporarily modifies protection settings to reduce the impact on system performance. This means that when a known game in full screen is started, Bitdefender automatically detects it using behavioral heuristics and a list of known games, then boosts performance. It does this by disabling all Bitdefender alerts and popups, disabling special offer notifications and Search Advisor, and postponing scheduled scans and automatic updates. This way, once you’re done, Bitdefender simply switches automatically to the previous settings. It’s easy to see why this is one of the best antivirus solutions with gaming mode.

Bitdefender Total Security One of the world’s top antivirus tools in terms of sheer protective features also caters to gamers. Check Price Visit Website

TotalAV is an outstanding antivirus program for not only common use but for gaming as well. It helps you keep your computer fast and clean with the System Tune-Up tool that finds and deletes duplicate files, removes junk files, and uninstalls unused apps. TotalAV doesn’t have just antivirus characteristics, but also a wide range of cybersecurity features. You can store all your passwords securely in one space. Furthermore, you can encrypt your browsing data, and become impossible to track or even hack with the built-in VPN. It offers a Browser Cleanup feature to manage your data by controlling history and cookies. You can also browse more safely and securely thanks to its Web Shield which safeguards your device, security, and personal information from harmful sites such as phishing and scam websites. With this impressive software, you can also check your downloads, installs, and executables for threats and viruses every time your PC accesses them. TotalAV Boost your gaming experience and protect your PC against all types of cyber threats. Check Price Visit Website

Although the Game mode is only available in Avira antivirus Pro, this antivirus with gaming mode still takes the crown as the best free antivirus solution for gamers. Avira lets you enjoy the pleasures of a full gaming experience without leaving the door wide open to potential dangers sneaking in. The Avira Internet Security Suite does more than just computer protection, it covers your gaming experience as well. Through Game mode, Avira suspends unnecessary notifications while you play, once you enable the game mode feature. Other functions that happen in game mode include the quiet running of antivirus and firewall, alerts kept for later, and updates made at the appropriate time. Once you’re done playing, you can switch on Avira protection again to enjoy the full capacity of the suite. Avira Antivirus You can’t start gaming if you’re worried about malware. Get Avira to enjoy the first and forget about the latter. Free Visit Website

This tool is another great solution, easy to use that ensures complete, real-time protection for your device system. Vipre is extremely efficient in protecting your device and has a lot of helpful features that can increase your computer’s health and your gaming experience too. It has high-detection rates and keeps your device safe from viruses, malware, worms, Trojans, and any other threats. It also has Gaming Mode, which prevents Vipre from running any resource-concentrated background activity, including file scans, patch scans, or update tasks. Thus, the video games you’re running can use as many resources as necessary to give you an improved experience. Vipre protects you from web threats, including malicious web pages and drive-by malware downloads. Moreover, it lists the tracking attempts it blocks, so you can identify which sites exactly are trying to track and steal your personal data.

VIPRE Antivirus Get the best protection for your device against common threats with this complex and extremely efficient tool. Check price Visit website

Whether you intend to play for hours on end or just a few minutes, this antivirus will not interrupt your gameplay with annoying popups or updates. Instead of taking the risk and playing without any antivirus protection so as to avoid such annoyances, thereby putting your identity, data, and computer at risk of losses brought about by malware, get Panda antivirus with gaming mode. Panda automatically detects when your computer is running a multimedia app, through the Multimedia mode, which can be switched on or activated on demand when needed. Plus, when you are in trouble, you can use Panda’s Rescue kit, and enjoy playing games with zero interruption. Later on, when you need to buy some things online, you can do so knowing Panda’s got your back with fraud protection. Panda Security Essential Scan your device and keep it safe against digital threats by using the Panda antivirus solution. Check Price Visit Website

Any gamer knows they need to stay protected when gaming or streaming online because hackers are always on the prowl for home networks and online accounts of gamers and streamers. Luckily, is a wide array of antivirus software for streamers to choose from. This is why Symantec’s Norton antivirus with gaming mode was created – with gamers in mind – so your gameplay isn’t interrupted while you play. Besides having the best-in-class internet security and cyber defense, Norton also offers performance management tools useful for optimizing your computer’s performance. Norton can be configured for gaming, plus provides features to suspend alerts and background tasks while you play or stream, ensuring minimal effect on the computer’s performance. You can go into two modes: Silent (with Full-screen detection) or Quiet mode. In Silent mode, you can configure Norton to stop sending alerts and suspend background tasks that slow down your computer’s performance. The full-screen detection helps you turn on Silent mode automatically when the antivirus detects full-screen apps. Quiet mode is automatically enabled when you’re doing tasks that need higher system resource utilization, during which Norton suspends the background activities so that the task at hand uses maximum resources for better performance. Norton 360 Enjoy a virus-free gaming experience with Norton 360 antivirus software. Check Price Visit Website

This is one of the most popular tools for computers with low specs or slow computers, and unlike some applications, this antivirus won’t slow down gaming. Why do we recommend Emsisoft Anti-Malware? Simply because this tool will not charge your PC and will not use lots of resources that are necessary for your gaming sessions. This anti-malware software will keep clean your PC and will prevent any threats by using a dual-engine scanner that monitors all the files on your PC and a Behavior Blocking system that keeps away from your machine any undiscovered threats and unknown signatures. Daily updates and scans will keep your PC or laptop working without being bothered by any trojans, PUPs, or backdoors. You will find this tool at a great price on their official website (link below). You will also be able to get a free trial for a 30-day period. Emsisoft Anti-Malware Let Emsisoft keep your device clean and prevent any threats that can affect your gaming experience. Check Price Visit Website

This is one of the leading antiviruses with gaming mode, in fact, users have touted it as the antivirus for gamers. Webroot delivers security for your data and computer without any impact on gameplay. Other benefits include optimization of your gaming system, playing games at warp speed with full protection, playing without lags or interruptions, and no need for a ‘Gamer’, or ‘Silent’ mode option that turns off protection to avoid slowdowns. It also increases your drive space, reduces access times, and consequently improves gaming performance. This antivirus comes with a performance guarantee so if you’re not convinced about its abilities, you get a refund on your purchase within 70 days – they’re that good! Salient features include secure browsing with real-time antiphishing, webcam protection from spying threats, network protection for incoming and outgoing traffic, lightning-fast scans with no interruptions, plus it installs super fast with no need for signature updates. Webroot Increase your gaming performance by letting Webroot protect you from any kind of cyber threats. Check Price Visit Website