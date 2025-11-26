[UPDATE: Operational Now] Arc Raiders Servers Down Right Now as Login Queues Grow

[UPDATE | 26 Nov 11:16 PM EEST ] Some players are starting to get into the game after waiting in long queues. No queues as of now (via PC Gamer)

Arc Raiders players are once again dealing with server downtime today. Reports from Downdetector suggest that players started having trouble at around 08:30 PM EEST, and hours later, things aren’t looking good.

Trying to log in right now feels a bit like déjà vu from launch day, long queues, failed attempts, and plenty of frustrated reloads.

It’s likely many players were kicked mid-match and rushed back in at the same time, overwhelming the servers. For now, Embark Studios hasn’t said a word about what’s going on.

And honestly, that silence is starting to feel familiar. Fortunately, though, previous outages were usually short-lived, which gives players some hope that this downtime won’t stretch too long.

Meanwhile, Fortnite players ran into widespread login issues on Wednesday afternoon, with thousands reporting that they couldn’t access the game across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Are you still encountering issues when trying to log in to Arc Raiders? If yes, do let us know in the comments below.

