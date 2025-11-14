ASUS Projects Huge Revenue for Xbox Ally X After Record Sales

Milan Stanojevic
Xbox Ally was recently launched and quickly became one of the most popular handhelds on the market. Gamers embraced it as the most powerful handheld available today, judging by the Xbox Ally X benchmark tests, but many wondered how well the new Xbox Ally X performs financially. ASUS answered that question during its latest investor meeting.

The company confirmed that Xbox Ally X devices are expected to generate between 96 million and 160 million USD this quarter. For upcoming quarters, ASUS projects a steady 130 million to 160 million USD in revenue, which signals strong ongoing demand.

Internal ASUS documents highlight the momentum behind the device. The company noted that the first-generation ROG Ally helped establish Windows-based handhelds as a successful new category. With Xbox Ally X, ASUS sees even stronger market response, especially for higher-end models that remain in short supply. The company plans to work closely with suppliers to increase production and close the demand gap.

For Microsoft, Xbox Ally X is only the first step. The company intends to open the Xbox ecosystem to additional manufacturers that want to build their own Xbox-compatible handhelds. This shift could expand the entire category and introduce more Xbox-certified devices over time.

Xbox Ally X still faces some technical issues. Users have reported Windows Firewall conflicts, game pop-ups, and focus loss during full-screen gameplay. These problems appear to be software-related, and Microsoft and partners can address them with updates.

Despite these issues, sales momentum remains strong. ASUS is extremely pleased with its financial results, and the success of Xbox Ally X raises an important question. How soon will other manufacturers join the Xbox hardware ecosystem and release their own devices?

Via Windows Central

