ROG Xbox Ally X Shows Off Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Power in an Early Benchmark Test

The ROG Xbox Ally X finally got its official launch date at the Gamescom 2025. To catch you up, Microsoft and ASUS announced the gaming handheld during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Well, if you ever wanted to know how the gaming handheld performs, we’ve got early ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X benchmarks, courtesy of Cary Golomb on X.

Compared to the Z1 Extreme inside the original Ally and Ally X, the new chip packs serious upgrades. The main highlight is the Radeon 890M iGPU, which delivers a 33% increase in stream processors.

On the CPU side, AMD has moved to Zen 5 and Zen 5c cores, with added cache for faster workloads. In short, the upgrade is not just incremental, it can be a game-changer for handheld gaming.

Golomb tested Doom: The Dark Ages on the ROG Ally X handheld. The game hit 70 FPS with ray tracing enabled, thanks to AMD FSR frame generation. FSR upscaled from 540p to 1080p using a mix of medium and low settings, keeping visuals smooth without crushing performance.

What makes this more impressive is the power efficiency. Running at just an 18 W TDP, the GPU was at 97% load, yet the handheld maintained a steady 57°C under stress. That’s cooler than many bulkier 11-inch rivals, hinting that ASUS has nailed the cooling design despite the compact form factor.

With this combination of efficiency and raw performance, the ROG Xbox Ally X looks set to deliver one of the most capable handheld experiences yet when it lands later this year.