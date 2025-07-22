ASUS Turns NVIDIA’s Grace Blackwell Superchip Into a Desktop AI Beast

This workstation is more like a compact DGX server than a PC

What happens when you take one of NVIDIA’s most advanced server-grade chips and squeeze it into a desktop tower? ASUS just did that, and the result is a monster workstation built for AI development and high-end compute tasks.

The new ExpertCenter Pro ET900N G3 takes NVIDIA’s Grace Blackwell GB300 Ultra chip and gives it a home outside of traditional server racks. This isn’t your average PC. It delivers up to 20 PFLOPS of FP4 performance, which puts it well beyond even the highest-end gaming rigs or creator setups.

Inside, it has 784 GB of unified memory. That’s made up of 288 GB of HBM3E on the GPU and another 496 GB of LPDDR5X for the Grace CPU. It’s a huge pool of high-bandwidth memory, designed for workloads like large language models or scientific simulations.

Connectivity is just as wild. ASUS adds a ConnectX-8 SuperNIC for 800 Gb/s networking and preloads NVIDIA’s DGX OS, which is a customized Ubuntu build tuned for performance.

You also get serious expandability. The custom motherboard includes three PCIe x16 slots for more GPUs or accelerators, plus three M.2 SSD slots. Power isn’t a limitation either. With dedicated 12V-2×6 GPU connectors, the system can handle up to 1,800W just for graphics.

This isn’t built for casual buyers. It’s for AI labs or research teams who want a desktop that performs like a server. Pricing isn’t confirmed, but it’s expected to land well above $30,000. ASUS hasn’t just built a PC. They’ve created a desk-friendly version of NVIDIA’s DGX vision.