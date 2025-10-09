Battlefield 6: Global Release Date, Time, Platforms, Editions, Pre-order Details & More

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Electronic Arts (EA) is set to launch Battlefield 6 in a modern combat setting and a reintroduced class system. Developed by Battlefield Studios, including DICE, Ripple Effect, Criterion, and Motive, the game aims to compete with industry giants like Activision’s Call of Duty.

Here you’ll get all the details you need about Battlefield 6 release date, time, supported platforms on launch, pre-order details, and more.

When and at what time will Battlefield 6 release?

Battlefield 6 will be available worldwide at 3:00 PM UTC on October 10, ensuring a simultaneous release across all platforms. Here are the specific launch times for various regions:

United States (US) : Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11:00 AM

: United Kingdom (UK) : British Summer Time (BST): 4:00 PM

: Central Europe : Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5:00 PM

: Australia : Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 2:00 AM on October 11

: New Zealand : New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): 4:00 AM on October 11



Image: Electronic Arts

On which platform will Battlefield 6 be available at launch?

Battlefield 6 will be available on:

PC : via EA App and Steam

: via EA App and Steam PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

Please note that the game will not be available on previous-generation consoles like PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

Battlefield 6 System Requirements

To ensure optimal performance, EA recommends enabling Secure Boot on PCs, as the game’s anti-cheat system, Javelin, requires it. Detailed system requirements, including storage and graphics settings, have been provided by DICE.

Image: Electronic Arts

Pre-Order Details and Bonuses

Players who pre-order Battlefield 6 will receive the Tombstone Pack, which includes exclusive soldier skins and an XP boost. Additionally, the Phantom Edition offers the BF Pro Token, Phantom Squad Soldier Skins, Weapon Packages, and a Deluxe XP Boost.

Image: Electronic Arts Image: Electronic Arts

Which Battlefield 6 Edition to Play?

Battlefield 6 comes in two versions:

Standard Edition : Includes the base game and full launch access.

: Includes the base game and full launch access. Phantom Edition: Adds premium cosmetic content and in-game bonuses.

As mentioned earlier, pre-ordering either edition unlocks the Tombstone Pack, which contains exclusive extras:

Gravedigger Soldier Skin

“Fallen Heroes” Player Card

“Bandolier” Weapon Charm

“Express Delivery” Weapon Sticker

“Hatchet” L110 Weapon Package

“Doomsayer” Soldier Patch

Tombstone XP Boost Set

These items enhance the visual and gameplay experience but do not provide competitive advantages, keeping the multiplayer fair for all players.

Will Battlefield 6 Be Available in Early Access?

Unlike some major releases, Battlefield 6 does not offer early access. Regardless of the edition pre-ordered or subscription status, all players will get access simultaneously at launch. This ensures a level playing field and a unified experience for everyone, with release times already detailed for key regions worldwide.

Post-Launch Content

EA has announced that Season 1 will commence on October 28, 2025, introducing new maps, modes, weapons, and more as part of the game’s live-service model.