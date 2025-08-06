EA Confirms Secure Boot Mandatory for Playing Battlefield 6 on PC

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

EA has announced that Secure Boot must be enabled to play Battlefield 6 on PC starting with its Open Beta (early access August 7, general beta August 9–10). EA, in its press release, mentioned that this requirement supports Positive Play and strengthens the game’s anti-cheat defenses.

For the uninitiated, Secure Boot is a feature in Windows 10 and 11 that ensures only trusted software runs during startup. As a result, it blocks advanced cheats, like rootkits, kernel-level cheats, memory injections, hardware spoofing, and VM manipulations.

This is all done by validating cryptographic signatures before the operating system loads. EA says Secure Boot powers its new Javelin Anticheat system and helps block sophisticated bypass methods.

Image: EA

If Secure Boot is disabled, players will be blocked from launching Battlefield 6. A notification will prompt them to enable it. TPM 2.0 must also be active, and the drive must use GPT format, not MBR. These prerequisites ensure the anti-cheat stack works as intended.

How to check and enable Secure Boot quickly

First, press Windows Key + R, then type msinfo32, and hit Enter. In System Information, verify BIOS Mode is UEFI and Secure Boot State is on. To enable Secure Boot: go to Change Advanced Startup Options, restart, then enter UEFI firmware. In BIOS, set Secure Boot to Enabled. If Secure Boot is marked “Unsupported,” your PC may not support it. Therefore, you’ll need to check the motherboard’s manual.

For TPM check, make sure to run “tpm.msc“ to confirm TPM 2.0 is on. Finally, confirm that your system drive is GPT via Disk Management; otherwise, convert using the mbr2gpt tool before enabling Secure Boot.

As in-game cheating is evolving, EA is making sure to maintain stronger gameplay integrity with the help of Secure Boot. Javelin Anticheat was built specifically for Battlefield and works hand-in-hand with Positive Play to refine detection and improve fairness across multiplayer. Not to forget, Battlefield 6 developers have recently confirmed that AI bots will auto-fill servers in case player count drops.