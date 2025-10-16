Battlefield 6 Latest Update Has Fans Divided Over DICE’s Conquest Ticket Reduction

Battlefield 6 players are frustrated over DICE’s latest Conquest mode change that cuts ticket counts across all maps. While the developer says the update will make matches end at a “more natural pace,” many fans argue it could strip the mode of its signature large-scale, drawn-out battles.

DICE confirmed the adjustment on October 15 via a server-side update announced on X, meaning no download is required. Ticket counts have dropped from 1,000 to 900 on maps like Siege of Cairo and Empire State, with larger reductions on Liberation Peak (800) and Mirak Valley (700).

According to DICE, it will avoid matches ending on time limits instead of one team running out of tickets. However, not everyone agrees this was the problem to solve. Players say that shorter rounds will hurt Conquest’s tactical depth and make matches feel rushed.

Some argue DICE should’ve extended timers instead, allowing for longer, more intense battles. Others believe the change caters too much to casual players looking for faster outcomes rather than the strategic pacing, something that long-time Battlefield fans love.

Still, a portion of the community supports the update. They say that matches drag unnecessarily when players camp or refuse to push objectives. For them, fewer tickets mean more action and fewer stalemates. DICE insists it’s monitoring player data and feedback to fine-tune the new pacing further if needed.

