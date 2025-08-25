5 Best Surface Pro Keyboards in 2025 for Work and Travel

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Looking for the best Surface Pro keyboard? A good keyboard transforms your Surface Pro into a true laptop replacement.

What is the Best Surface Pro Keyboard to buy in 2025?

1. Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard – Premium design

The Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard is the official choice for Surface Pro users who want a seamless laptop-like experience. It features a full mechanical keyset with backlit keys and a large precision trackpad, making typing accurate and navigation smooth. Available in Poppy Red, Ice Blue, Platinum, and Black, it blends both style and productivity.

This keyboard instantly clicks into place and works hand-in-hand with the Surface Slim Pen 2 for typing and natural handwriting without extra bulk. Designed for portability, it can be folded back completely when used as a tablet, or closed to protect the screen and conserve battery. Paired with the Surface Pro 8 or Pro X Kickstand, it transforms your tablet into a full laptop setup.

Premium Alcantara finish with stylish color options

Backlit keys and precision trackpad for accurate navigation

Slim design with pen storage and charging support

Instantly attaches for a true laptop-like experience Slim Pen 2 sold separately, adding extra cost Check price

2. ORDA Surface Pro Keyboard – Best value

The ORDA Surface Pro Keyboard is a versatile Bluetooth 5.3 option designed specifically for the latest Surface Pro models, including the Surface Pro 11, 10, 9, 8, and X. It connects seamlessly with a strong magnetic strip, ensuring stability and quick setup. The keyboard also supports a reliable wireless range of up to 33 feet, with easy pairing through a dedicated shortcut key.

Equipped with a multi-touch trackpad and 12 shortcut keys, it offers smooth navigation and productivity features like three-finger gestures and eight gesture controls. Its 11 backlit color modes with adjustable brightness provide flexibility for different lighting conditions, while the slim, lightweight build makes it highly portable. The built-in pen holder adds convenience, although it’s for storage only.

Wide compatibility with multiple Surface Pro models

11 color backlight modes with 3 brightness levels

Multi-touch trackpad with gesture support

Long battery life with auto-sleep mode Pen holder doesn’t support charging, only storage Check price

3. Doohoeek Surface Pro Keyboard – Great gesture control

The Doohoeek Surface Pro Keyboard is built exclusively for 13-inch Surface Pro devices, including the Pro 11, Pro 10, Pro 9, and Pro X. It attaches magnetically for a secure fit without bulky cases, delivering a clean, seamless typing setup. The keyboard charges via USB-C, though it doesn’t support smart charging for the tablet or pens.

Designed for Windows 11 users, it comes with a precision smart trackpad that supports all Windows 11 gestures, letting you swipe, switch desktops, and control apps effortlessly. Its advanced Bluetooth 5.3 chip ensures stable connectivity with minimal lag, while the adjustable backlit keys make it practical for late-night work or low-light environments.

Perfect magnetic alignment for 13-inch Surface Pro models

Smooth Windows 11 gesture support on the trackpad

Stable Bluetooth 5.3 connection with low latency

Backlit keys for comfortable nighttime use Limited compatibility (only for 13-inch Surface Pro models) Check price

4. Bucewkde Surface Pro Keyboard – For older models

The Bucewkde Surface Pro Keyboard is tailored for earlier Surface Pro generations, including the Pro 7+/7/6/5/4/3. It connects seamlessly via Bluetooth, instantly transforming your Surface into a laptop-like workstation. Lightweight and slim, it’s built with a scratch-resistant leather exterior, making it both stylish and travel-ready.

Its 7-color backlight with three brightness levels lets you adjust your workspace to any lighting condition. A powerful 750mAh battery delivers up to 180 hours of runtime with backlight off, while the precision trackpad supports 12 gestures and palm-rejection technology for accurate control. Auto sleep/wake functionality and top-row shortcut keys round out its smart, user-friendly design.

Wide compatibility with Surface Pro 3–7+ models

7 backlight colors with 3 brightness options

Long-lasting battery with quick USB-C charging

Palm-rejection trackpad with 12 gesture support Not compatible with Surface Pro 8, 9, 10, or 11 Check price

5. TECURS Keyboard for Microsoft Surface Pro – Best for travel

The TECURS Bluetooth Keyboard is a reliable pick for Surface Pro 11, 10, 9, 8, and X (13-inch models), offering a slim and portable solution for professionals on the go. Its 7-color backlit keys with 3 brightness levels allow comfortable typing in any environment, whether you’re working in daylight or low light.

Powered by a 750mAh rechargeable battery, it delivers up to 50 hours of continuous operation on a single charge and fully recharges in just 2 hours. The responsive multi-touch trackpad ensures smooth navigation with customizable cursor speed, while built-in media shortcut keys make it easy to adjust volume, brightness, or playback without breaking your workflow.

Designed for latest Surface Pro 13-inch models

7-color backlit keys with brightness control

Long-lasting battery with fast USB-C charging

Multi-touch trackpad with customizable sensitivity Not compatible with older Surface Pro generations Check price

Comparison Table: Best Surface Pro Keyboards

Product Compatibility Backlight Battery Life Trackpad Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard Surface Pro 8, Pro X Yes N/A (powered by device) Yes ORDA Surface Pro Keyboard Surface Pro 11/10/9/8/X 11 colors 100+ hrs Yes Doohoeek Surface Pro Keyboard Surface Pro 11/10/9/X (13-inch) Yes Rechargeable via USB-C Yes, full Windows 11 gestures Bucewkde Surface Pro Keyboard Surface Pro 3–7+ 7 colors 180 hrs Yes, 12 gestures TECURS Bluetooth Keyboard Surface Pro 11/10/9/8/X (13-inch) 7 colors 50 hrs Yes, customizable

FAQs

Which keyboard is best for Surface Pro 9? The Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen 2 is the top choice due to full compatibility and premium design. Is Brydge better than Microsoft’s own keyboard? Brydge offers a more “laptop-like” typing experience with a sturdier feel, but Microsoft’s keyboard integrates better with Surface accessories. Can I use any Bluetooth keyboard with Surface Pro? Yes, any Bluetooth keyboard works, but snap-on covers (like Microsoft or third-party alternatives) are more portable and practical.



