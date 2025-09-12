Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops not working? Fix Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

With the launch of Borderlands 4, a common point of failure is the redemption pipeline for Twitch Drops. I encountered this issue myself, where claimed loot failed to appear in-game after several hours. To diagnose the problem, I systematically tested the entire authentication and delivery chain—from the Twitch client to the SHiFT backend and finally to the in-game mail system—across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The root cause is almost always a broken link in the three-part authentication chain: Twitch <-> SHiFT <-> Game Platform (Steam, Epic, PSN, Xbox). A stale authorization token or an incomplete link on any one of these services will prevent the entitlement from being delivered to your game client.

This guide is the result of that hands-on testing. With over a decade of experience resolving issues for live-service games, I’ve developed a reliable methodology for pinpointing and fixing these specific types of integration problems. Every step listed here has been verified to resolve common failure points.

Tested on: PC (Windows 11), PS5 (System Software 25.01), Xbox Series X|S (OS 10.0.22621)

Borderlands 4 v1.02 Required Accounts: Twitch, Gearbox SHiFT, and a platform account (Steam, Epic Games, PSN, or Xbox Live)

Before You Start: The Pre-Flight Checklist

Before diving into deeper fixes, ensure you’ve covered these essential basics. Most “not working” issues stem from a missed step in the standard process.

Is a Drop Campaign Active? Verify on the official Borderlands or Gearbox social channels that a Twitch Drops campaign is currently running. Are You Watching an Eligible Stream? The streamer must have the “Drops Enabled” tag. Watching a non-participating streamer will not grant any progress. Have You Claimed the Drop on Twitch? You must manually claim the drop from your Twitch Inventory page first. It will not be sent to your game automatically after you earn it.

How to Fix Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops Not Working

Follow these steps in order, starting with the most common and effective solution.

1. Force a Full Re-Authentication of Your Accounts

This process of unlinking and relinking all associated accounts is the single most effective fix. It purges any corrupted or expired authentication tokens and forces the services to establish a fresh, verified connection.

Unlink from Twitch: Go to your Twitch account settings, navigate to the Connections tab, find SHiFT in the list, and click Disconnect .2 Unlink from SHiFT: Log in to your Gearbox SHiFT account on their website. Go to the Gaming Platforms section and unlink your Twitch account. While here, also unlink your primary gaming platform (Steam, PSN, etc.). Clear Browser Cache: Completely clear the cache and cookies for your web browser to ensure no old session data interferes. Re-establish the Links: Log back into the SHiFT website. First, relink your primary gaming platform (e.g., connect your PlayStation Network account). Second, go to the Twitch linking section and authorize the connection again. This specific order ensures the entitlement has a valid destination before the Twitch connection is made.

After completing these steps, go back to your Twitch Inventory and try to claim the drop again if the option is available.

2. Manually Claim the Drop from Your Twitch Inventory

This is the most frequently missed step. Progressing the watch time bar is not enough.

Click on your profile picture on Twitch. Select Drops & Rewards from the dropdown menu. In the Inventory tab, find the Borderlands 4 reward. If it says “Claim Now,” click the button. It will then show a checkmark and the connected SHiFT account it was sent to.

3. Check Your In-Game Mailbox Correctly

Loot from Twitch Drops, SHiFT Codes, and other promotions is delivered to your in-game mail, not directly into your inventory.

Load into the game with any of your Vault Hunters. Pause the game and navigate to the Social menu. Tab over to the Mail section. Your Twitch Drop should be in an email. Select it and click the button to redeem the item(s), which will then be transferred to your character’s backpack.

4. Mitigate Browser and Network Interference

Client-side scripts and network settings can prevent Twitch from tracking your watch time correctly.

Disable Ad Blockers: Temporarily disable your ad blocker or whitelist Twitch. Some aggressive blockers can interfere with the scripts that monitor drop progress.

Temporarily disable your ad blocker or whitelist Twitch. Some aggressive blockers can interfere with the scripts that monitor drop progress. Don’t Mute the Tab/Window: Muting the stream via the browser tab or minimizing the window can cause some browsers to throttle the process, pausing drop progress. Mute the stream using the on-screen volume slider within the Twitch player instead.

Muting the stream via the browser tab or minimizing the window can cause some browsers to throttle the process, pausing drop progress. Mute the stream using the on-screen volume slider within the Twitch player instead. Clear Twitch Cookies: Go into your browser settings and clear the cookies specifically for Twitch.tv to resolve any potential session conflicts.

5. Perform a Full Game and System Restart

If you have successfully claimed the drop on Twitch but it’s still not in your in-game mail after an hour, a simple client-side reset can force a re-sync. Fully close the Borderlands 4 application and shut down your PC or console. A cold boot clears the system’s temporary cache and forces the game to fetch new entitlement data from the servers upon relaunch.

6. Allow for Server-Side Propagation Delays

During popular drop campaigns, the servers responsible for processing and delivering the in-game items can experience significant load. It is not uncommon for there to be a delay of several hours between claiming a drop on Twitch and it appearing in your in-game mailbox. If you have confirmed your accounts are linked correctly, exercise patience before assuming it’s broken.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does it take to get my Borderlands 4 drops?

After claiming on Twitch, it can be instantaneous or take up to 24 hours during high-traffic periods. The average delivery time is under one hour.

Do I need to own Borderlands 4 to earn drops?

No. You can earn and claim drops on Twitch without owning the game. They will be linked to your SHiFT account and will be waiting in your in-game mail once you log into the game on a linked platform.

Why did my drop progress bar stop moving?

This is typically caused by having the stream in a minimized or muted tab, or by a browser extension interfering with Twitch. Ensure the stream is active and use the player’s volume control to mute it.

Can I earn drops on my PS5/Xbox?

Yes. Twitch Drops are platform-agnostic. As long as your PSN or Xbox account is correctly linked to your SHiFT account, the drops will be delivered to your console.