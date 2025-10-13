Change Location in Windows 11: 4 Easy Methods with Clear Steps

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Learn how to change location in Windows 11 easily using built-in settings and privacy options. This guide covers every method to adjust your default location or set it manually when GPS data is unavailable.

How to Change Location in Windows 11?

1. Change Location via Settings

You can set a custom default location for apps and services in Windows 11.

Press Windows + I to open the Settings app. Click Privacy & security on the left panel. Select Location under App permissions.

Scroll down and click Default location. Select Set default to open the Maps app.

In Maps, click Set default location and choose a city or address.

For more details on location permissions and privacy options, read how to enable location services on PC.

2. Enable or Disable Location Access

If your device is not detecting your current position, check your location permissions.

Open Settings using Windows + I. Click Privacy & security. Select Location. Toggle Location services to On.

Under Let apps access your location, enable or disable access for individual apps.

3. Change Time Zone and Region Manually

Changing your region can help fix incorrect store content or time zone errors.

Open Settings and select Time & language.

Click Language & region. Under Country or region, select your preferred country. Go back and click Date & time. Turn off Set time zone automatically. Choose the correct Time zone from the dropdown menu.

If you want to fully customize your regional preferences, see this guide on changing regional settings in Windows 11.

4. Change Location Using Registry Editor (Advanced)

If Settings is not working, you can adjust location manually via the registry.

Press Windows + R, type regedit, and press Enter.

Navigate to: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\lfsvc\Service\Configuration Double-click Status and set the value to 1 to enable location. Restart your PC to apply the changes.

Tip: Always back up your registry before editing.

Why Change Location in Windows 11?

Fix region-specific errors in apps or Microsoft Store.

Access local weather and news accurately.

Enable correct regional settings for language and currency.

Improve navigation accuracy for maps and other location-based tools.

FAQs

How do I fake my location on Windows 11? You can use a VPN or a location spoofing app to simulate being in another region. Why is my location wrong in Windows 11? Incorrect time zone or disabled location services can cause wrong readings. Ensure GPS or Wi-Fi detection is enabled. Can I change my Microsoft Store country? Yes, go to Settings > Time & language > Language & region, then select your new country. How do I reset my default location in Windows 11? Open the Maps app, go to Settings > Default location, and click Change default location to pick a new one.

Conclusion

Changing your location in Windows 11 helps tailor apps, services, and system settings to your region. Whether you want accurate weather updates, localized store content, or better map accuracy, following the steps above ensures your device reflects your real or preferred location quickly and safely. If you also want to adjust your system language after changing regions, learn how to change language in Windows 11.