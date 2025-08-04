ChatGPT hits 700 million users as OpenAI revenue surges

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is having its biggest year yet. The company says it’s now serving 700 million people every week, a steep jump from the 500 million it reached just four months ago. The growth isn’t just personal use, businesses are signing up fast, too.

OpenAI now has 5 million paying enterprise customers using the service, up from 3 million in June. Annual recurring revenue has hit $13 billion, climbing from $10 billion in just two months. That figure could pass $20 billion by the end of the year, according to internal projections.

This user spike and business adoption come alongside a fresh $8.3 billion funding injection, strengthening OpenAI’s lead in a market that’s gotten far more competitive since GPT introduced.

Nick Turley, VP of Product at OpenAI, shared the milestone on X and noted:

This week, ChatGPT is on track to reach 700M weekly active users, up from 500M at the end of March and 4× since last year. Every day, people and teams are learning, creating, and solving harder problems. Big week ahead. Grateful to the team for making ChatGPT more useful and delivering on our mission so everyone can benefit from AI.

While OpenAI didn’t break out how much of the growth is from its consumer or enterprise tiers, the rise in paying teams signals strong traction among developers, agencies, and larger companies folding AI into daily work.

The milestone comes ahead of GPT-5’s imminent release, which the company has hinted will bring major updates for coding, logic, and business use. In a related company news, Anthropic has accused OpenAI of misusing Claude to train GPT-5 and has blocked APIs access to the company.