OpenAI to reportedly launch GPT-5 in August

OpenAI is gearing up to launch its next-generation AI model, GPT-5, as early as this August. Instead of relying on a single engine like GPT-4 or GPT-3, GPT-5 is expected to work more like an AI hub.

GPT-5 will reportedly combine several specialized models, such as the o3 model, which Sam Altman referenced back in February. Think of it as a smarter, more flexible assistant that can switch depending on what you need.

This model could also mean that OpenAI could be planning a long-term plan to merge the “GPT” and “o-series.” By doing this, the company hopes to simplify its offerings while making its tools more capable and adaptable.

The Verge report points out that OpenAI’s internal release plans could change due to technical issues, infrastructure readiness, or moves from competitors. For now, early August seems to be the release window. Not to forget, OpenAI hasn’t confirmed the launch date publicly.

Back in April, OpenAI CEO said that GPT-5 would arrive in “a few months.” That timeline pointed to summer, but we’re nearly through July and there’s still no sign of it. Altman recently posted saying it’ll launch “soon.” So, GPT-5 is most likely coming in August.