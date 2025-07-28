ChatGPT May Be Using Google Search Now, Here’s What That Means for Your Website

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

For a while, ChatGPT relied on Bing’s index when answering web-based questions. But new independent tests suggest it may have quietly switched to Google. Not to mention, this could have big implications for anyone trying to appear in AI-generated responses.

It started with a strange test. A developer in India, Abhishek Iyer, created a fake word and posted it on an unlinked webpage, then submitted it to Google. Soon after, ChatGPT gave him a definition copied directly from that page. Other search engines couldn’t find the term.

An SEO consultant, Aleyda Solís, ran similar tests and noticed that ChatGPT sometimes referenced what looked like a cached Google snippet. In one case, ChatGPT even admitted to using “a cached snippet via web search.”

So what’s going on? It seems ChatGPT may now be pulling from Google’s index, possibly even using Google’s cached content directly. This doesn’t mean ChatGPT has partnered with Google, but it’s clearly getting its hands on indexed pages one way or another.

For website owners, it’s another reason to focus on Google indexing. If your content isn’t showing up there, it probably won’t make it into ChatGPT’s answers either. The “Crawled but not indexed” pages are becoming more common in Search Console, and unindexed content is invisible to most AI systems.

Besides indexing, clean structure, direct answers, and schema markup still matter. AI isn’t ranking your site, it’s scanning it for clarity. So even if you’re not chasing top spots on Google, making your pages clear and accessible will help you show up where AI answers begin.