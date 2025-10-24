ChatGPT Now Understands Your Company Data With ‘Company Knowledge’ Feature

OpenAI has launched a new feature for ChatGPT called Company Knowledge, which enables it to access organizations’ insights from their connected workplace tools directly. The feature is available for ChatGPT Business, Enterprise, and Edu users.

Basically, Company Knowledge enables ChatGPT to deliver answers that understand your company’s context and workflows. Rather than treating Slack messages, Google Docs, or GitHub issues as isolated silos, Company Knowledge bridges them all.

Image: OpenAI

OpenAI says that it uses a specialized version of GPT-5 which helps it search across multiple apps and deliver comprehensive answers. What’s nice is that it offers citations, showing exactly where the information came from.

Image: OpenAI

For example, ChatGPT can now create a client briefing using recent Slack messages, notes from Google Docs, and updates from support tickets in Intercom. Therefore, Teams no longer have to manually scour through files or emails to piece together an update.

If you are subscribed to one of the aforementioned ChatGPT plans, you can activate Company Knowledge by tapping the new option under the message bar in ChatGPT. Once connected, the AI automatically pulls relevant context from authorized apps like SharePoint, Gmail, Google Drive, Slack, HubSpot, and GitHub.

Next, you’ll see a live sidebar that shows which sources ChatGPT is consulting, and each response lists clear citations and snippets for transparency. OpenAI further says that the feature complies with company permissions, as ChatGPT only accesses data users are already authorized to view. In other words, all data remains private, encrypted, and excluded from training.

Image: OpenAI Image: OpenAI

Company Knowledge can summarize feedback from Slack, gather performance data from HubSpot, or even assemble release plans using GitHub and Linear tasks. Currently, users must manually enable the feature. However, OpenAI plans deeper integration with ChatGPT’s full toolset, including chart generation and web search, in the coming months.