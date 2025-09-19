ChatGPT's Affordable "Go" Plan Could Soon Expand Beyond India

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go plan, first introduced earlier this year in India, might soon reach new markets. Yesterday, folks over at Bleeping Computer spotted a tweet by X user @btibor91, which hints that Indonesia is next in line. The cost of the ChatGPT Go plan in Indonesia, as seen in the screenshot posted by the user, is set at 99,900 IDR per month.

The “Go” plan was launched as a budget-friendly subscription at just $4 per month, giving users access to advanced AI tools in emerging regions. If the plan lands for Indonesian users, it could mean OpenAI could start offering ChatGPT’s premium features to more users worldwide.

According to OpenAI’s current pricing tiers, ChatGPT Go unlocks access to GPT-5, expanded messaging and uploads, faster image generation, longer memory and context, and limited deep research. It also supports projects, tasks, and custom GPTs. While the features are trimmed compared to top-tier plans, it still delivers more than what the free tier offers.

For comparison, the Plus plan costs $20 per month, offering GPT-5 with advanced reasoning, Sora video generation, Codex agent, and expanded deep research.

The Pro plan, meanwhile, sits at $200 per month, unlocking pro-level reasoning, unlimited usage, maximum context, and memory. That’s not all, you also get expanded Sora and Codex support, as well as early access to experimental features.

OpenAI hasn’t officially confirmed the rollout yet, but the listing suggests a wider rollout in the coming days. Only time will tell when ChatGPT Go lands in Indonesia, or for that matter, in other regions.

Article feature image source: Unsplash