OpenAI launches affordable ChatGPT Go plan in India

After months of user requests for a budget-friendly option, OpenAI has officially launched its most affordable subscription plan, ChatGPT Go, in India.

The new plan is priced at ₹399 ($4.5) per month and is designed to make premium AI access more attainable in one of OpenAI’s fastest-growing markets.

Yesterday, Nick Turley, head of ChatGPT, announced the rollout on X, highlighting how Go bridges the gap between the free and premium tiers. A part of his post reads, “We’re rolling out Go in India first and will learn from feedback before expanding to other countries.“

What ChatGPT Go offers

ChatGPT Go includes everything from the free plan, but with 10x higher limits on core features:

GPT-5 usage

Image generation

File uploads

Advanced data analysis with Python

ChatGPT Go plan also comes with 2x longer memory, making responses more personalized and continuous, plus access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs for better organization.

Notably, the new tier does not include legacy models, keeping the focus on GPT-5 and core productivity tools. OpenAI has also enabled UPI as a payment option for Go subscribers, given India’s reliance on digital payments.

By testing the plan in India first, OpenAI is signaling a strategic bet on expanding its user base in emerging markets. If successful, Go could eventually roll out across other developing nations.