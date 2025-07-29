Chrome Now Shows AI-Generated Store Reviews to Help You Shop Smarter

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Google is adding a new AI feature to Chrome that gives U.S. shoppers a quick summary of how trustworthy an online store really is. Now, when browsing a retail site on desktop, you’ll notice an icon to the left of the web address.

When you click on it, you’ll see a short AI-generated summary that touches on things like product quality, shipping experience, pricing, customer service, and how easy it is to return something. Basically, it’s a shortcut to figuring out if a store is worth your time and money, without digging through dozens of reviews yourself.

Image: Google

The summaries are built using data from trusted review platforms like Trustpilot, Bazaarvoice, Yotpo, and others. They’re only available in English for now, and only on desktop. Google hasn’t said when or if this will roll out to mobile.

This feature comes as Google is clearly feeling pressure to keep Chrome ahead of the curve. AI-powered browsers like Perplexity’s Comet are already rethinking how search and browsing should work. Meanwhile, Amazon’s been leaning into AI summaries across its product pages, using them to highlight key insights from customer reviews and improve recommendations.