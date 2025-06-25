Perplexity’s AI Comet Browser Is Coming to Windows, Android Next

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Windows users might soon get their hands on Perplexity’s Comet browser. The company’s CEO, Aravind Srinivas, says the Windows build is ready and invites for early access are already going out.

Comet originally launched in May, but only for Mac users on Apple Silicon. It’s an AI-first browser with a feature set that feels more like a smart assistant than a traditional web tool.

You can ask questions, look up discount codes in shopping carts, and even scan your inbox for missed emails. There’s also a “Try on” tool that lets you upload a selfie and preview how you’d look wearing different clothes.

Now it looks like Comet is racing toward a broader release. Srinivas posted on X that Android is also on the roadmap and that development is ahead of schedule. There’s no public launch date yet, but interest is building fast, helped by a growing waitlist and a steady stream of teaser updates.

Not everything has gone smoothly, though. A recent podcast quote from Srinivas raised concerns about privacy after he said Comet would gather data “even outside the app.” He later clarified that the remark was taken out of context and stressed that users will have the option to opt out of any personalization tied to advertising.

Once it launches, Comet will join a growing group of AI-powered browsers. That includes Google’s experimental tools, Opera Neon, and whatever OpenAI is working on next. For now, it’s waitlist only—but that might not last long.