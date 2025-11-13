Chrome Tries a New Way to Make Pages Easier to Read

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Google is testing a new way to help you “read comfortably” in Chrome. The browser now shows a simple button labelled “Reading mode” in the address bar when it detects that the current page supports a clean view with “minimal distractions.”

Reading Mode cuts out visual clutter on the page and leaves the article text without its images. It gives a simple, calm view that keeps distractions away.

Chrome tests a Reading mode button in the address bar

Reading Mode has been in Chrome for a while, but this new address bar placement puts the option in a clearer spot. You no longer need to open menus or right-click a page to find it.

To make users aware of the new control, Chrome shows a small message when the button appears for the first time. The message says: “Read comfortably with minimal distractions.” This helps users notice the option quickly.

Chrome shows a Reading mode button in the address bar with a tooltip. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

For a long time, Google kept Reading Mode inside menus, so most people never found it. The new location in the address bar solves that problem. It puts the button where everyone naturally looks when they open a page. It also lets Chrome offer a cleaner view without altering the page for every user.

Chrome now detects pages that work well with this reading view and may place the button in the address bar with a short tooltip when it becomes available. The feature is under testing in Chrome Canary and may reach more users after Google completes the experiment.

Google is also testing immersive mode for the feature in Chrome, and it also tests Mozilla’s Readability system, which Firefox uses for its Reader View.