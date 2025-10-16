Google Chrome Is Getting Immersive Reading Mode, Finally!

Google is developing an immersive version of Reading Mode in Chrome that could open articles in a full-page view, similar to Edge’s Reader Mode.

After adding new themes to Reading Mode, Google is now bringing an “Immersive Reading Mode” to Chrome. Often referred to by users as Immersive Reader Mode, this feature gives users a full-page reading experience for better focus.

Chrome already offers a basic Reader Mode with read-aloud support. It simplifies webpages by removing ads, sidebars, and other clutter. The new immersive version goes further. Instead of opening in a side panel, it takes over the entire page and turns Chrome into a calm reading space that shows only the main text and images.

Microsoft Edge has offered a similar Immersive Reader feature for years, and now Chrome appears ready to catch up. For readers, this means articles and long-form content will be easier to read without visual noise or distractions.

Microsoft Edge’s Immersive Reader mode shows a full-page, distraction-free reading layout. Chrome’s upcoming version could offer a similar experience.

The immersive setup also helps with readability and focus. When activated, it covers the webpage completely and presents the content in a clean, full-page layout. This change also means Chrome’s current side-panel view for Reader Mode may no longer be used once immersive mode arrives.

In regular Reader Mode, users can right-click on a page and choose “open in Reading Mode” to open the simplified view. It’s unclear whether Immersive Reading Mode will replace the current option or exist separately. Google is testing an immersive version in Chrome now.

Google is adding an experimental flag for this feature and preparing to run tests before a general release.

If the feature becomes available, Chrome’s Immersive Reader Mode could give users a cleaner, distraction-free way to read on the web, something Chrome users have been waiting for.

That’s not all. Google is rolling out AI Mode in Chrome’s side panel and adding a new security setting to protect users when they visit unfamiliar sites.

Additionally, Chrome will also stop clearing memory for frozen tabs.

What’s your take on Chrome’s Immersive Reading Mode? Will you use it when Google makes it available in Chrome, or do you prefer Edge’s version? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.