Claude AI Now Integrates With Microsoft 365

Anthropic has rolled out a major update for Claude AI, as it introduced integration with Microsoft 365 and a powerful new enterprise search feature. The feature will help tap into your organization’s daily tools like Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive to streamline work and enhance collaboration.

The new integration means Claude can now understand and reference your company’s knowledge across Microsoft’s ecosystem. All thanks to this, it will help you find documents, summarize discussions, and surface relevant data without switching between apps.

Microsoft 365 connector for Claude

Anthropic’s new Microsoft 365 connector lets Claude securely connect to your company’s Microsoft environment using the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Once enabled, Claude gets access to organizational data from the tools you already use every day.

Here’s what it can do:

SharePoint and OneDrive: Search and analyze documents across company sites and libraries, from reports to plans, without uploading anything to Claude.

Search and analyze documents across company sites and libraries, from reports to plans, without uploading anything to Claude. Outlook: Scan and summarize email threads, identify communication trends, and extract insights to help track progress and decisions.

Scan and summarize email threads, identify communication trends, and extract insights to help track progress and decisions. Teams: Surface relevant chats, meeting notes, and project updates, so you can quickly find what your team has been discussing.

Anthropic has also launched Enterprise Search, which is designed to unify company-wide information into one intelligent workspace. Every organization now gets a dedicated shared project, personalized with its company name and optimized for collaboration.

Image: Anthropic

Once set up by an admin, the project connects your essential tools, giving every team member instant access to company knowledge. For example, you can ask: “What’s our hybrid work policy?” and Claude will pull details from HR files in SharePoint, email discussions in Outlook, and guidelines from Teams. This is just one example; there are many ways you can use the Enterprise Search feature.

The Microsoft 365 connector is now live for all Claude Team and Enterprise plan customers. Admins can enable the connector from the Anthropic dashboard, after which users can sign in with their Microsoft 365 accounts to start using Claude across connected apps.

Enterprise Search is automatically available once the integration is active. Moreover, admins can customize connected data sources, permissions, and prompts to customize the experience for their teams.