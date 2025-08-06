COD: Black Ops 7 also enforces TPM 2.0 & Secure Boot requirements on PC players

Failing to meet the requirements will lock players out of the game

If you’re planning to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on PC later this year, your system better be up to date at the hardware level. Activision has confirmed that the game will mandatorily require both TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot to run.

For the initiated, TPM 2.0 is a hardware-backed security feature that protects your system from tampering. Secure Boot ensures only trusted software loads during startup. Together, they’re designed to shut down low-level cheats before the match even begins.

Both protections have been quietly active in the current Call of Duty titles since Season 5 launched earlier this August. But now, they’re moving from “recommended” to “required.”

Players with these settings turned off will get a warning when they try to launch the game. But with Black Ops 7, that warning becomes a wall.

Activision says that this decision it’s about fairness in gameplay. These features add a line of defense against exploits that traditional anti-cheat tools can’t catch.

Call of Duty isn’t the only one taking this route. Battlefield 6, its biggest rival this year, is also enforcing Secure Boot and TPM requirements on PC players. So if you’re playing shooters in 2025, you’ll need to meet the new security requirements. If you have any questions regarding these requirements, don’t forget to check out this support article.