Copilot in Word will suggest answers from the most recent prompts

The new enhancement will be added to Copilot in April.

by Flavius Floare 

Copilot in Word

It’s been a while since Copilot was introduced in Microsoft Word. With the latest price changes to the 365 Suite, AI is now part of every productivity app there, which only means one thing: Microsoft wants you to use it as often as you can.

And it has come up with inventive ways to do this: for example, in a recent entry to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, the Redmond-based tech giant says that Copilot in Word will soon use the most recent prompts as suggestions for new tasks when working with it on the platform.

Here’s what the entry says:

When you’re typing in Word, Copilot shows you the most recent suggestions it has given you. You can use these suggestions exactly as they are, or you can make changes to them using the Draft feature with Copilot.

This means that Microsoft is emphasizing the need to establish a natural and instinctual way of working with AI in Word documents.

The new enhancement is coming to Copilot in April 2025.

Speaking of Copilot, the AI model now has a new way of communicating with users, thanks to the new Press-to-talk feature: you’ll be able to talk to Copilot. How cool is that?

